Fresh cabinet meeting called for 9 p.m.

Reports are proliferating of cities and officials disregarding curfew rules and instructions against large gatherings.

The Kan broadcaster reports that in Ashdod, schools in some neighborhoods marked as high infection zones opened Wednesday despite being ordered to close.

Schools outside of the main state education system in Bnei Brak, known as “recognized but not official,” are also open, Ynet and Channel 12 report.

The cities have the third and second highest numbers of active cases, behind Jerusalem, according to Health Ministry figures.

Channel 12 reports that the head of Deir al-Assad regional council, which is not under curfew, is insisting on going ahead with his daughter’s wedding tonight. He says the wedding will be small and guests will be confined to capsules.

A video showing the wedding party from a day earlier shows what look to be hundreds of people seated outside.

אתמול, חתונה דיר אל-אסד ממלא מקום ראש המועצה שם

ערך אמש חתונה שבה השתתפו יותר מ-1,000 איש אם יבואו אליו בטענות

הוא בטח ינפנף להם בסרטוני הגועל מבלפור מה שבטוח,

הרבה יותר נקי,שפוי ובטוח

מהטירוף בהפגנות בבלפור ככה זה כשמפלים בין אוכלוסיות בעם

כל אחת עושה דין לעצמה pic.twitter.com/f176eHExWe — Ayelet Amram איילת עמרם (@AmramAyelet) September 8, 2020

Weddings are seen as a major infection vector in Arab communities, most of which have welcomed new restrictions.

In Yeruham, a large outbreak among dozens of students is being blamed on a high school party in the southern city, Channel 12 reports.