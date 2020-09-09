Palestinian indicted on terror charges for August stabbing in Rosh Ha’ayin

Police in Norway have arrested a man wanted in connection with the deadly 1982 bombing of a Jewish-owned restaurant in Paris.

France has for years requested the extradition of Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, thought to have been a part of the Palestinian terror cell that carried out the attack.

A Norwegian police spokesperson does not identify the name of the suspect but says he was arrested in Skien, the small town south of Oslo where Abu Zayed lives, and says an extradition order from France is being studied.

Six people were killed in August 1982 when attackers threw a grenade into the Chez Jo Goldenberg restaurant and then stormed in with machine guns.

The attack was blamed on the Abu Nidal Organisation, which was seen in the 1970s and 1980s as one of the most violent Palestinian militant groups.

Abu Zayed’s wife told AFP in 2015 that the allegation against her husband was a case of “mistaken identity.”

“My husband has never killed anybody. He has never been to France,” said the woman, who did not give her full name.

— with AFP