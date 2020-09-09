Top health officials lobbying for full lockdown — reports

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and ministry head Chezy Levy are both urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to place the country under immediate lockdown, according to Hebrew media reports.

The two told Netanyahu in a meeting earlier that hospital officials have warned them that the situation is bad and could get worse without significant steps.

According to Walla News, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu, who came into the post as an evangelist against broad lockdown measures, gave the decision-makers a few options ranging from a heavy-handed lockdown keeping people under lock and key to just restricting movement between cities. The report says he agrees on the general need for a lockdown.

According to Channel 12 news, Defense Minister Benny Gantz believes the public would need a month-long warning before imposing a full lockdown.