Future Israel cycling team rider Woods takes lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

The attorney general’s office is denying a report that Avichai Mandelblit is looking into whether Netanyahu has to step down, according to Hebrew media.

The office says Mandelblit’s view that Netanyahu can remain in office while a defendant has not changed.

In comments to his Likud party moments earlier, Netanyahu spoke out against Mandelblit, saying that the AG would never re-open Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is accused of a quid-pro-quo with a newspaper publisher for positive coverage in exchange for hobbling a rival.

According to a report this week, Justice Ministry and police officials covered up the fact that one of the law enforcement officials involved with the case was allegedly having an affair with the newspaper publisher’s sister.

“Is it possible that the attorney general didn’t know about all this behavior? Is it possible he didn’t approve this? I estimate with caution that the attorney general will not check into this. There’s no alternative but an independent inquiry,” Netanyahu says.