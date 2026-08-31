Trump vows response to Iranian strike on US troops in Jordan as tensions ratchet up

US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed a response to Iran’s overnight strikes on US forces in Jordan, as tensions again ramped up between the sides after a month-long lull in fighting.

Following six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed and the US persisting with a naval counter-blockade of Iran and threatening to enact crippling sanctions.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” Trump told Fox News, hours after posting AI footage of an attack on Iran’s Kharg Island, which US Vice President JD Vance told reporters later Monday was simply “a message to the Iranians,” and not an indication of US attack plans.

“There will be a response,” Trump assured the outlet, adding that almost all of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted.

Iran launched the missiles at a US base in Jordan late Sunday night in retaliation for the US striking Iranian military’s assets, which the US says were preparing to drop mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the US strikes killed two people and wounded several more.

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Iran also launched several missiles at the United Arab Emirates overnight, and continued its fire Monday, with the UAE saying that it intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters. There were no reports of damage.

“This dangerous escalation constitutes a blatant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents,” the UAE Foreign Ministry said.

The Gulf nation later issued a second statement denying a claim by the Iranian army that the Al Minhad Air Base in Dubai had been targeted, saying it was false.

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Iran downplays flare-up

While tensions flared, Iran on Monday looked to assuage concerns, with a senior Iranian source telling Reuters that the return to hostilities remains a “limited and contained confrontation,” and not a return to open conflict.

The source, who has direct knowledge of Iranian decision-making and declined to be named, said that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz “will become worse for vessels that violate” rules set by Iran for passage through the waterway, adding that no target in the region is beyond Tehran’s reach.

The source also said that Iran is ready to deliver a harsh response if attacked again.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also looked to downplay the situation, saying that Tehran still seeks a negotiated solution to the conflict with the US.

Pezeshkian told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that continued war is in no one’s interest and that dialogue and cooperation are the way to resolve existing problems.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tricking Washington into going to war with the Islamic Republic, calling him a “serpent.”

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“In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the US Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he ‘influenced’ America through 1,000 hours of airtime on US networks,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“In English, he praises POTUS’ leadership. Serpent,” he added.

Israel and the US launched the war on Iran on February 28 with sweeping strikes across the country, in a bid to destabilize its regime and destroy its ballistic missile and nuclear programs. Iran has since closed the Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried about a fifth of the world’s commercial oil shipments, and US-Iran peace talks have since faltered over control of the strait.

Earlier on Monday, Trump called Iran “a Failed Nation,” saying on social media that its military was decimated, its finances were crumbling “and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.”

US vows to persist with economic pressure

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed to persist with economic pressure on Iran, saying a turning point could be near as G20 finance leaders opened talks clouded by war and trade tensions.

“We are going to continue exerting pressure, and we’ve had very good discussions here already,” Bessent told reporters Monday before starting meetings with Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

He said a turning point in this US pressure campaign could come “within weeks or months,” adding that Iran’s economy need not collapse in the war to achieve this.

The Trump administration is working to rally G20 partners to ramp up economic pressure on Iran during the talks in Asheville, North Carolina, through Tuesday — amid the renewed exchange of fire with Tehran.

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The first exchange of attacks for a month loomed over the meetings as leaders arrived Monday morning at the foggy, mountainous compound of the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Already, the European Union urged “continued diplomatic efforts” to reach a peace settlement.

It welcomed efforts aimed at ensuring Iran ceases its “destabilizing activities and engages in peace negotiations with good faith,” including through US-led economic pressure.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told reporters that officials would listen to the US plans.

“We all need to work on this. The US have got a view on how to enhance sanctions. We’re going to discuss with them whether we can help on that front,” he said.