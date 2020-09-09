Minister moves to take two bird species out of hunters’ sites

After hearing testimony that hunters are shooting at-risk species, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel issues a draft regulation to begin the process of removing the European turtledove and common quail from the list of fowl that may be hunted.

The regulation must go through a public comment period before it can go into effect.

The move is welcomed by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, which is campaigning for a stop to all sport hunting, and a ban on hunting of species in danger of extinction.

The European turtledove is listed as “vulnerable” by The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which counts between 12.8 million and 47.6 million of the birds worldwide. The common quail is also on the IUCN Red List of endangered species, but in the category of “least concern,” with between 15 million and 35 million of them flying around.

— with Sue Surkes