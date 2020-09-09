Arab League: No agreement on Palestinian issue

The Arab League has confirmed that a resolution proposed by the Palestinian Authority to condemn the normalization deal between Israel and the UAE did not pass.

Today’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Arab League was distinguished by a “lack of agreement” over the Palestinian issue, senior Arab League official Hussam Zaki says in a closing statement.

“Of course, discussion around this point was serious and comprehensive. But it did not lead to agreement over the resolution proposed by the Palestinians,” Zaki says.

“A number of amendments were proposed, and then counter-amendments… and we were at a point in which Palestinian demands had not been realized, and the Palestinians preferred it not to pass rather than have it pass in a manner which they believed to be inadequate,” Zaki adds.

