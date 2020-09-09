Virus death toll up to 1,053; Jerusalem passes 4,000 active cases threshold

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,053, according to new Health Ministry numbers.

The ministry says over 2,300 new infections have been recorded from midnight to 7 p.m. alone on Wednesday.

It also raises the total number of infections confirmed Tuesday to 3,563, a new high.

The figures show that there have been 3,499 infections confirmed over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in serious condition has spiked to 478, with a 143 of them on ventilators, matching a record high reached Tuesday.

In Jerusalem, there are now over 4,000 active cases for the first time.