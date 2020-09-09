Attorney general may rule Netanyahu has to step down — report

Attorney general Avichai Mandelblit is reportedly holding talks with senior officials about the possibility of demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu step down, according to Haaretz.

Mandelblit believes that Netanyahu’s use of public resources to push his case to the public, including calling press conferences ostensibly about the health emergency which are then used to question the reliability of law enforcement, could constitute a conflict of interest, Haaretz says. It does not cite a source.

According to the report, Mandelblit sees Netanyahu’s inability to juggle his positions as prime minister and criminal suspect as “essential incapacitation.”

The report comes as Netanyahu gives an address at the start of an “urgent” Likud faction meeting, in which he once again speaks out against the prosecution and calls for an investigation following a report that alleged police misconduct was covered up in order to keep from giving his supporters ammunition.

Mandelblit has said in the past that Netanyahu, charged in three criminal cases, does not need to step down.