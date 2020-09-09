The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
PA minister scolds Arab League for lack of unity against Israel
During an Arab League meeting, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki rails against the lack of discipline in the body toward rebuffing Israel and putting Palestinians first, condemning the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“This meeting must release a decision rejecting this step. Otherwise, we will be seen as giving it our blessing it, or conspiring with it, or attempting to cover it up,” al-Maliki says.
Such a condemnation seems unlikely, however, given that several Arab states — such as Egypt and Bahrain — have expressed public or tacit support for the deal.
None of the other Arab foreign ministers at the summit see fit to mention the recent normalization deal in their statements, although Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reaffirms Saudi support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Al-Maliki says that the Arab league refused to accede to his request for an emergency meeting over the normalization deal and levels harsh criticism at other members, without naming names.
“Words cannot explain the lack of adherence and implementation of our decisions related to Palestine…There is no commitment to decisions taken and no respect for them,” he says.
— Aaron Boxerman
Coalition MK urges schools in virus hotspots to ignore rules, open doors
UTJ MK Yitzhak Pindrus is calling for schools to be reopened in cities with high infection rates, urging administrators to defy orders approved by the government he sits in.
Asked by Ynet if schools should break the rules to open, he answers, “Absolutely.
“There’s no justification. Whoever can, should open schools. This management is not logical and the public doesn’t understand it. There’s no justification, public or medical. It’s also causing anarchy,” he says.
Norway arrests suspect in 1982 attack on Jewish Paris eatery
Police in Norway have arrested a man wanted in connection with the deadly 1982 bombing of a Jewish-owned restaurant in Paris.
France has for years requested the extradition of Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, thought to have been a part of the Palestinian terror cell that carried out the attack.
A Norwegian police spokesperson does not identify the name of the suspect but says he was arrested in Skien, the small town south of Oslo where Abu Zayed lives, and says an extradition order from France is being studied.
Six people were killed in August 1982 when attackers threw a grenade into the Chez Jo Goldenberg restaurant and then stormed in with machine guns.
UN report warns world nearing warming limit as globe sizzles
A new United Nations report warns that the world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so.
In the next five years, the world has nearly a 1-in-4 chance of experiencing a year that’s hot enough to put the global temperature at 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial times, according to a new science update released today by the UN, World Meteorological Organization and other global science groups.
That 1.5 degrees Celsius is the more stringent of two limits set in 2015 by world leaders in the Paris climate change agreement. A 2018 UN science report said a world hotter than that still survives, but chances of dangerous problems increase tremendously.
The report comes on the heels of a weekend of weather gone wild: Scorching heat, record California wildfires and two more Atlantic storms that set records for earliest 16th and 17th named storms.
In Israel, Jerusalem has seen an unprecedented heat wave. It twice smashed records this month for the highest temperature ever recorded there, hitting 108.8º F (42.7º C) on Friday. Eight of the top 30 high temperatures ever recorded in the city have come in the last 10 days.
Earlier this year, Death Valley hit 130º F (54.4º Celsius) and Siberia hit 100º F (38º C).
The warming that has already occurred has “increased the odds of extreme events that are unprecedented in our historical experience,” Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh says.
— with AP
Palestinian indicted on terror charges for Rosh Ha’ayin stabbing
A Palestinian man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and terror activity for a stabbing attack in Rosh Ha’ayin last month, Ynet reports.
The attack at a building site in the city was initially investigated as a fight, but after the victim awoke from his coma, told investigators information that led them to change course and probe it as a terror attack.
According to the indictment at Tel Aviv District Court, Walid Mansour, 23, slipped through a hole in the West Bank security fence while armed with a knife.
After coming upon the victim, he lied and said he had keys to check on the apartments in the building and when the two went up, he stabbed him some 20 times, leaving him in critical condition.
“The terrorist, may he be damned, managed to stab me 28 times and injured me very, very badly. I nearly lost my life, but I won!” Refael Levi, 31, wrote on Facebook last week.
Mansour, who fled the scene, was later arrested in his hometown of Jenin, the Shin Bet security service said last month.
