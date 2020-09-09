PA minister scolds Arab League for lack of unity against Israel

During an Arab League meeting, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki rails against the lack of discipline in the body toward rebuffing Israel and putting Palestinians first, condemning the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“This meeting must release a decision rejecting this step. Otherwise, we will be seen as giving it our blessing it, or conspiring with it, or attempting to cover it up,” al-Maliki says.

Such a condemnation seems unlikely, however, given that several Arab states — such as Egypt and Bahrain — have expressed public or tacit support for the deal.

None of the other Arab foreign ministers at the summit see fit to mention the recent normalization deal in their statements, although Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reaffirms Saudi support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Al-Maliki says that the Arab league refused to accede to his request for an emergency meeting over the normalization deal and levels harsh criticism at other members, without naming names.

“Words cannot explain the lack of adherence and implementation of our decisions related to Palestine…There is no commitment to decisions taken and no respect for them,” he says.

— Aaron Boxerman