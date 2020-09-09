Balloon with grenade found near Ashdod

A Palestinian man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and terror activity for a stabbing attack in Rosh Ha’ayin last month, Ynet reports.

The attack at a building site in the city was initially investigated as a fight, but after the victim awoke from his coma, told investigators information that led them to change course and probe it as a terror attack.

According to the indictment at Tel Aviv District Court, Walid Mansour, 23, slipped through a hole in the West Bank security fence while armed with a knife.

After coming upon the victim, he lied and said he had keys to check on the apartments in the building and when the two went up, he stabbed him some 20 times, leaving him in critical condition.

“The terrorist, may he be damned, managed to stab me 28 times and injured me very, very badly. I nearly lost my life, but I won!” Refael Levi, 31, wrote on Facebook last week.

Mansour, who fled the scene, was later arrested in his hometown of Jenin, the Shin Bet security service said last month.