MEAD conference brings together representatives from 24 countries to discuss Mideast policy

WASHINGTON — The fourth MEAD conference commenced today in Washington, bringing together government officials and representatives from 24 countries to discuss developments in the Middle East.

The two-day gathering takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing Iran conflict and ahead of elections in Israel and the United States, which are expected to significantly impact both countries’ policies toward the region.

MEAD takes place twice a year, with one gathering in Abu Dhabi and the other in Washington; however, this year’s UAE confab was canceled due to the Iran war.

With Israeli officials attending alongside counterparts from countries that don’t have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, attendees are required to adhere to Chatham House rules of confidentiality.

Sessions are held on the topics of “security, intelligence, technology, business, energy, finance, and governance, with the shared goal of strengthening American engagement in the Middle East and promoting regional integration,” according to a statement from MEAD organizers.