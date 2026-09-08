More than 30 parties registered with Central Election Committee before 10 p.m. deadline

As the election registration period closes, a total of 35 parties have submitted candidate lists to the Central Election Committee, confirming their participation in the October 27 vote.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was the first to submit its Knesset slate when registration opened yesterday, according to live updates posted by the Central Election Committee.

The last to submit a slate before tonight’s 10 p.m. deadline was Bezalel Smotrich’s and Moshe Feiglin’s Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance.

Shortly after the deadline, however, the Joint List submits its Knesset slate, suggesting that the Central Election Committee has approved an informal extension until midnight.