Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

More than 30 parties registered with Central Election Committee before 10 p.m. deadline

Today, 10:25 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

As the election registration period closes, a total of 35 parties have submitted candidate lists to the Central Election Committee, confirming their participation in the October 27 vote.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was the first to submit its Knesset slate when registration opened yesterday, according to live updates posted by the Central Election Committee.

The last to submit a slate before tonight’s 10 p.m. deadline was Bezalel Smotrich’s and Moshe Feiglin’s Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance.

Shortly after the deadline, however, the Joint List submits its Knesset slate, suggesting that the Central Election Committee has approved an informal extension until midnight.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.