European Commissioner discusses ‘shared interest’ in Mideast stability with Sa’ar

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean says she discussed the European Union’s relationship with Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Dubravka Suica says in a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel “relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed and functioning Palestinian Authority.”

When it comes to Gaza, “I focused on the urgent need to advance early recovery,” she says, adding that “our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground.”

The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded partners launched an initiative to help fund Gaza’s early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating critical infrastructure and strengthening governance.

Sa’ar said in June that he was severing “all contact” with EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas over what he said were remarks attributed to her comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.