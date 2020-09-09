Virus czar: Nobody appreciates my work, everyone complains

Responding to reams of criticism against him, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says in a meeting that his job is “the most thankless job in the world.”

“You don’t give out gifts, just restrictions. You suggest broad things — and everyone yells at you ‘why am I red and he green?’ In the end, the virus will continue to run wild until we have a vaccine.”

Gamzu makes the comments by video conference from home after being forced into quarantine by contact with a senior health official who came down with the virus.

A Health Ministry photo shows Gamzu and Israel’s other top health officials, also put in quarantine, meeting over Zoom from home.