Parks Authority freezes gender-segregated swimming plan at West Bank spring

The Parks Authority has announced that it will freeze a pilot program that would have established separate swimming times for men and women at a popular watering hole near the Dead Sea, indicating in a statement that the Justice Ministry had raised objections.

“The Authority will act in accordance with the position of the Ministry of Justice (freezing the pilot) until further examination of the issue can be conducted in joint dialogue,” a spokesperson for the Parks Authority says in a statement.

The Parks Authority said last week it was launching the program at the Einot Tzukim nature reserve in the West Bank, in response to increased demand from members of the religious public, who frown upon gender-mixed swimming.

— Aaron Boxerman