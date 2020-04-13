Gantz says crisis means he and Netanyahu must form unity partnership

Gantz says that a transitional government, which Israel has had for over a year, cannot deal with the challenges that the coronavirus crisis presents.

“A transitional government cannot provide the path forward for a million unemployed people. It cannot bring this country together,” he says.

Addressing the prime minister directly, Gantz urges him to accept Blue and White’s coalition demands, which the Blue and White chair says were agreed upon by both sides last week.

“Netanyhau, we have come to the moment of truth. The people of Israel expect us to put aside our differences and work together for them,” he says.

“Netanyahu and the Likud know that we are trustworthy negotiators, but they also know that there are things we will not give up on,” he adds.

“History will not forgive us if we don’t get this done,” Gantz concludes.