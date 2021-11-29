Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Gantz says Israel doesn’t oppose Iran nuclear talks but ‘can’t allow deceptions’

By Judah Ari Gross 29 November 2021, 5:21 pm Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a ceremony on the first night the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, November 28, 2021. (Flash90)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a ceremony on the first night the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, November 28, 2021. (Flash90)

Israeli defense officials are sharing intelligence “indicating Iran is continuing to rush toward a nuclear” program ahead of the nuclear talks that resumed today, Defense Minister Benny Gantz says.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Military Intelligence base in the Negev desert, the defense minister calls on world powers to exact a “price” from Iran for its continued uranium enrichment in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“There needs to be a price that is expressed in economic sanctions and military activities so that the Iranians halt their nuclear race and their regional aggression. We don’t oppose the talks, but we can’t allow deceptions. We don’t ignore the international and regional need to reach a solution with the Iranians, but we can’t absolve ourselves as the strong and independent State of Israel from putting up our own solutions to defend ourselves with our own hands if we decide that is what we must do,” Gantz says.

