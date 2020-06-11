Gantz tells EU foreign policy chief he’s committed to peace, dialogue

More than 180,000 people have been infected in Iran’s coronavirus outbreak since it first emerged nearly four months ago, an official says.

As the figures are announced, President Hassan Rouhani calls on Iranians to stick to guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“If everyone follows the health instructions exactly, then all jobs can be reopened,” he says in remarks broadcast on state television.

“We are progressing slowly and step by step [because we don’t want] our people to think that the coronavirus era has passed. This would pose a major health problem for us.”

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 2,238 new infections in the past 24 hours took the total to 180,156.

— AFP