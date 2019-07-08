Germany cautious on next Iran steps

Germany says it is refraining from immediate measures against Iran, but will wait for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspection report on Tehran’s claim it is enriching uranium above the level allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul says today that the Vienna-based agency hasn’t circulated the report yet, but it was “more a question of days not weeks.”

Breul tells reporters in Berlin as soon as the report is available, Germany will examine it and discuss with the others in the nuclear pact — Iran, Britain, France, China and Russia — how to proceed.

He adds that “what’s important to us is to get Iran to abide by the agreement again.”

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.

— AP