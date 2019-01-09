Germany says citizen being held in Egypt; another missing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel leads the world in cyber-defense, following a report that an unnamed nation planned to meddle in the upcoming Knesset election.

“Israel is prepared to thwart a cyber intervention, we’re prepared for any scenario and there’s no country more prepared than we are,” he tells reporters.

Yesterday, Hadashot television news reported that the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency said Israel was bracing for a state driven cyber intervention in the April 9 poll.

“A foreign state is planning on intervening in the upcoming elections in Israel, and it will intervene,” Nadav Argaman was quoted as telling participants of a closed meeting.

Russia has been accused of seeking to influence various elections around Europe — and the US presidential poll in 2016 — through disinformation campaigns.

