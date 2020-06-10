The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
‘Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO Max after racism protests
“Gone with the Wind” was removed from the HBO Max streaming platform yesterday, as mass protests against racism and police brutality prompt television networks to reassess their offerings.
The multiple Oscar-winning US Civil War epic released in 1939 remains the highest-grossing movie of all time adjusted for inflation, but its depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has garnered criticism.
“‘Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO Max spokesperson says in a statement to AFP.
“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”
The film will return to the recently launched streaming platform at a later date, along with a discussion of its historical context, the company says.
No edits will be made, “because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”
“If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history.”
— AFP
318,000 Israelis rejoined workforce since virus rules eased
The Employment Service says 318,262 Israelis have returned to work since the government eased lockdown restrictions last month.
It says 5,059 have returned to work in the past 24 hours, while 964 have been laid off.
The service does not provide updated countrywide unemployment rates, which topped 1 million at the height of the pandemic in April.
German FM meets Netanyahu on ‘developments’ in peace process
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
“They spoke about bilateral issues, on crises in the region as well as current developments in the Middle East peace process,” the German Foreign Office says, in an apparent euphemism for Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.
Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas met with the Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu today. They spoke about bilateral issues, on crises in the region as well as current developments in the Middle East peace process. pic.twitter.com/DEBudryS3l
— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) June 10, 2020
Fauci: No evidence asymptomatic carriers don’t transmit COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert, says the World Health Organization had to backtrack on its statement about asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus being rare because that simply “was not correct.”
The WHO’s technical lead on the pandemic has tried to clear up “misunderstandings” about comments she made that were widely understood to suggest that people without COVID-19 symptoms rarely transmit the virus. Maria Van Kerkhove insisted yesterday that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture.
Weighing in, Fauci says the range of ways symptoms manifest is “extraordinary” in that some infected people have no or barely noticeable symptoms while others have more severe symptoms that require them to be hospitalized in intensive care.
Fauci says on ABC’s “Good Morning America”: “What happened the other day is that a member of the WHO was saying that transmission from an asymptomatic person to an uninfected person was very rare.”
He continues: “They walked that back because there’s no evidence to indicate that’s the case. And, in fact, the evidence that we have, given the percentage of people, which is about 25, 45% of the totality of infected people, likely are without symptoms. And we know from epidemiological studies that they can transmit to someone who is uninfected, even when they’re without symptoms. So to make a statement — to say that’s a rare event — was not correct. And that’s the reason why the WHO walked that back.”
— AP
Rishon Lezion municipality worker gets virus, sending city hall into quarantine
The Rishon Lezion municipality has sent all of its workers into quarantine after an employee contracts COVID-19, the central Israel city’s administration says.
All of the municipality employees are expected to be tested on Thursday.
Israel’s borders to remain closed to non-citizens, non-residents through July 1
Israel has extended its entry ban for non-Israelis who are not permanent residents until July 1, according to Channel 13.
The decision to keep the borders closed comes as virus cases continue to rise.
Celine Dion reschedules Tel Aviv concert for June 2021
Celine Dion has rescheduled her Tel Aviv concert for June 2021 amid the pandemic.
The singer was supposed to perform on August 4 and 5. Tens of thousands of tickets had been sold for the show, which was to be held in Yarkon Park.
The shows are now scheduled to take place on June 19-20, 2021.
Planes scrambled over Gaza, then called back in false alarm of airspace breach
The Israeli military scrambled warplanes after it appeared as though an aircraft had penetrated Israeli airspace from the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defense Forces quickly determined that the radars had made a false identification, that no infiltration had taken place, and called off its planes.
“This was a non-event,” an army spokesperson says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Austria to open borders to most European countries next week
Austria announces it will open its borders to most European neighbors beginning June 16 with the exceptions of Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Britain.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also says that the border with Italy to the south would be open without conditions, but that a travel warning for Austrian citizens is in place for Lombardy. The northern Italian region has been the epicenter of Italy’s epidemic, showing triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful or fewer.
While Italy opened its borders on June 3, Austria’s reluctance to open the shared border has been a sore spot between the neighbors, especially as the summer tourism season gets under way.
Austria’s opening means that visitors from 31 countries no longer are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.
— AP
Moscow deaths up 57% in May from last year
Moscow health authorities say that 15,713 people died in May amid the coronavirus epidemic, which is 5,715 more fatalities than in May 2019.
The Russian capital recorded a 57 percent increase in year-on-year fatalities in May, according to the city authorities.
— AFP
Settler leaders split on report Netanyahu seeking limited annexation
Two settler leaders are divided on a report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will apply Israeli sovereignty only to three large settlement areas, rather than annexing all Jewish West Bank settlements, with one dismissing the notion and the other saying it is a step in the right direction.
Davidi Ben Zion, deputy mayor of the Samaria Regional Council, calls the idea of partial extension of sovereignty a “disgrace.”
“Once again we are being dragged into a discourse of ‘what are the foreign interests, what will they say in the White House and how will the Jordanians protest,'” he tells Zman Israel, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site.
Extending sovereignty is “entirely an Israeli decision,” he adds, saying the time had come for Israel to take action.
“There is no way to know if there were will be a better and more appropriate time to extend sovereignty,” he says.
“This is the right… measure, on condition that it doesn’t involve the establishment of a terror state in the heart of Israel,” Ben Zion says, referring to a future Palestinian self-ruled area in the West Bank.
However, Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman says he would be “happy about this possibility if it comes about.”
Ne’eman says that as far as he is concerned there is no need to apply sovereignty on the whole Etzion Bloc, just a stretch of “300 meters to the Rachel’s Tomb” the religious pilgrimage site located in the nearby Palestinian West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Extending Israeli rule to replace the current military rule on settlements in the West Bank “breaks the embargo against sovereignty, and that is what is important,” he says.
Nonetheless, Ne’eman stresses that he would “always oppose a Palestinian state.”
Iran urges China, Russia: Block extension of UN arms embargo
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urges UN Security Council members, especially veto-wielding China and Russia, to oppose a US “conspiracy” to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.
“We will reach a point… when, based on Resolution 2231, all arms embargoes on Iran will be lifted,” says Rouhani
“The Americans are already angry and upset… and are preparing a resolution and want to bring it to the Security Council,” he tells a televised cabinet meeting.
The ban on selling weapons to Iran is set to be progressively eased from October in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The weapons include battle tanks, combat aircraft, warships and missiles or missile systems, according to the resolution.
But a UN embargo on materials, goods, equipment and technology that Iran could use for its ballistic missile program will remain in place until October 2023.
The European Union has said it will continue to enforce its own arms embargo against Iran after the lifting of the first UN embargo.
Resolution 2231 blessed the landmark international agreement reached in 2015 that placed limits on Iran’s nuclear program.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — in 2018 and began reimposing sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The United Nations Security Council includes among its 15 members five veto-wielding permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.
Rouhani appeals to those other than the United States to oppose its bid to extend the arms embargo.
“We expect the four permanent members to stand against this conspiracy, for global interests, global stability,” he says.
“We especially expect (this from) our two friendly countries, Russia and China.”
Washington said last week it had shared a draft resolution with Russia to extend the ban, with Moscow and Beijing having already voiced opposition to the measure.
“Russia and China need to join a global consensus on Iran’s conduct,” says Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the UN.
“This is an absolute imperative that we exercise all our options to make certain that this UN arms embargo is extended.”
— AFP
Global virus death toll rises to 411,588
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 411,588 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
At least 7,254,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,214,600 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,006 deaths from 1,979,893 cases. At least 524,855 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,883 deaths from 289,140 cases, Brazil with 38,406 deaths from 739,503 infections, Italy with 34,043 deaths from 235,561 cases, and France with 29,296 deaths from 191,394 cases.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,046 infections with 78,357 recoveries.
Europe overall has 185,130 deaths from 2,318,773 cases, the United States and Canada have 119,958 deaths from 2,076,546 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 69,372 deaths from 1,411,279 cases, Asia 20,581 deaths from 734,260 cases, the Middle East 10,887 deaths from 501,180 cases, Africa 5,529 deaths from 203,457 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,648 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
— AFP
Diamond Exchange freezes trading after worker contracts virus
Trading at the Diamond Exchange was halted Tuesday after a worker tested positive with COVID-19, according to Hebrew reports.
According to the Ynet news site, a trader was tested for the coronavirus two days ago after feeling unwell. He was confirmed to be carrying the virus, prompting the closure of two of the exchange halls until Sunday.
Education Ministry: 428 student and teachers have virus; nearly 24,000 quarantined
The Education Ministry says 428 students and teachers have contracted the coronavirus in the renewed outbreak linked to schools, an increase of 10 cases since last night.
It says 23,786 people are in quarantine after 139 schools are closed. The ministry has been closing all schools where virus cases have been found and sending students and staff into home isolation to curb the spread of the virus.
OECD: Virus triggered worst global recession in century — even without 2nd wave
The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warns.
Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and the crisis is hitting the poor and young people the hardest, worsening inequalities, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says in its latest analysis of global economic data.
“It is probably the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD,” Secretary General Angel Gurria says. “We cannot make projections as as we normally do.”
In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecasts a global drop in economic output of 6% this year, and a rise of 2.8% next year. If the coronavirus re-emerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6%, the OECD says.
“With or without a second outbreak, the consequences will be severe and long-lasting,” the report says.
Global stock markets dropped after the release of the report, which is more downbeat than other forecasts from the likes of the World Bank.
In case of a second wave of contagions, the OECD forecast that the average unemployment rate across the 37 developed countries that it represents would double this year to 10% and see “little recovery” in 2021. In the more optimistic scenario, the figure would be 9.2%. In poorer countries, the numbers are often higher, and informal workers are especially vulnerable.
— AP
Iran announces 2,000 more coronavirus cases
Iran announces more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributes to increased testing.
“When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified,” Rouhani tells a televised meeting of his cabinet.
But the high number of recent cases “does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry,” he adds.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran’s overall caseload to 177,938.
She adds that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period.
The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.
— AFP
19 staff in Azerbaijan president’s office contract virus
Nineteen staff members in the office of Azerbaijan’s president have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say, as authorities in the repressive Caucasus nation struggle to contain an escalating crisis.
A further 13 infections are also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor, anti-virus task force spokesman Ramin Bairamly says.
Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases after a 23 percent increase in new infections from last week.
The oil-rich country initially imposed a state of emergency in late March to contain the outbreak. It was lifted along with most virus restrictions on May 31.
“Nineteen cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the employees of the Presidential Administration,” says Bairamly.
“In the ministry of labour seven people were infected, in the emergency situations ministry – five people.”
— AFP
Ashkenazi lauds Germany for outlawing Hezbollah, urges EU to follow suit
In his comments alongside his German counterpart, Foreign Minister Ashkenazi also thanks Berlin for outlawing the Hezbollah terror group and urges European countries to follow suit.
“I thank, once again, the German government for its recent decision to outlaw Hezbollah. Germany has made it clear that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and must be treated as such. We call on the EU to follow Germany’s lead and also outlaw Hezbollah,” says the foreign minister.
— with Raphael Ahren
German FM warns against annexation as Israel says Trump plan will go forward
Germany’s foreign minister warns Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declines to say how Germany or Europe would respond.
The visit to Jerusalem — Heiko Maas’s first trip outside of Europe since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — comes just weeks before Israel intends to extend its sovereignty over Jewish West Bank settlements, in line with US President Donald Trump’s controversial Mideast plan.
Speaking at a news conference, Maas says Germany and the European Union “seek dialogue” with Israel.
But he makes clear that Europe considers annexation incompatible with international law. “I have not set up any price tags,” he says, adding that the purpose of his visit was to learn more about Israel’s plans.
Maas also says he doesn’t believe in conducting politics by making threats.
The annexation plans has come under harsh criticism from some of Israel’s closest allies, including Germany, who say that unilaterally redrawing the Mideast map would destroy any lingering hopes for establishing a Palestinian state and reaching a two-state peace agreement.
“Many people in Israel — and also in the European Union — are preoccupied with the current developments in the Middle East peace process and the possible annexation plans,” Maas says before his visit. “Germany remains committed to the goal of a negotiated two-state solution. We will also talk about this and I will underline that we are ready to support all initiatives to revive talks between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Israel will be going ahead with the Trump peace plan.
“There are currently significant regional opportunities, most notably President Trump’s Peace Initiative. It is an important milestone for the region, and it represents a significant opportunity,” he says.
“The plan will be pursued responsibly, in full coordination with the United States, while maintaining Israel’s peace agreements and strategic interests. We intend to do it in a dialogue with our neighbors. Israel wants peace and security.”
— AP, Raphael Ahren
