In Israel, German FM warns annexation a violation of international law

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Education Ministry: 428 student and teachers have virus; nearly 24,000 quarantined
The Education Ministry says 428 students and teachers have contracted the coronavirus in the renewed outbreak linked to schools, an increase of 10 cases since last night.
It says 23,786 people are in quarantine after 139 schools are closed. The ministry has been closing all schools where virus cases have been found and sending students and staff into home isolation to curb the spread of the virus.
OECD: Virus triggered worst global recession in century — even without 2nd wave
The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warns.
Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and the crisis is hitting the poor and young people the hardest, worsening inequalities, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says in its latest analysis of global economic data.
“It is probably the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD,” Secretary General Angel Gurria says. “We cannot make projections as as we normally do.”
In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecasts a global drop in economic output of 6% this year, and a rise of 2.8% next year. If the coronavirus re-emerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6%, the OECD says.
“With or without a second outbreak, the consequences will be severe and long-lasting,” the report says.
Global stock markets dropped after the release of the report, which is more downbeat than other forecasts from the likes of the World Bank.
In case of a second wave of contagions, the OECD forecast that the average unemployment rate across the 37 developed countries that it represents would double this year to 10% and see “little recovery” in 2021. In the more optimistic scenario, the figure would be 9.2%. In poorer countries, the numbers are often higher, and informal workers are especially vulnerable.
— AP
Iran announces 2,000 more coronavirus cases
Iran announces more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributes to increased testing.
“When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified,” Rouhani tells a televised meeting of his cabinet.
But the high number of recent cases “does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry,” he adds.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran’s overall caseload to 177,938.
She adds that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period.
The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.
— AFP
19 staff in Azerbaijan president’s office contract virus
Nineteen staff members in the office of Azerbaijan’s president have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say, as authorities in the repressive Caucasus nation struggle to contain an escalating crisis.
A further 13 infections are also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor, anti-virus task force spokesman Ramin Bairamly says.
Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases after a 23 percent increase in new infections from last week.
The oil-rich country initially imposed a state of emergency in late March to contain the outbreak. It was lifted along with most virus restrictions on May 31.
“Nineteen cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the employees of the Presidential Administration,” says Bairamly.
“In the ministry of labour seven people were infected, in the emergency situations ministry – five people.”
— AFP
Ashkenazi lauds Germany for outlawing Hezbollah, urges EU to follow suit
In his comments alongside his German counterpart, Foreign Minister Ashkenazi also thanks Berlin for outlawing the Hezbollah terror group and urges European countries to follow suit.
“I thank, once again, the German government for its recent decision to outlaw Hezbollah. Germany has made it clear that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and must be treated as such. We call on the EU to follow Germany’s lead and also outlaw Hezbollah,” says the foreign minister.
— with Raphael Ahren
German FM warns against annexation as Israel says Trump plan will go forward
Germany’s foreign minister warns Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declines to say how Germany or Europe would respond.
The visit to Jerusalem — Heiko Maas’s first trip outside of Europe since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — comes just weeks before Israel intends to extend its sovereignty over Jewish West Bank settlements, in line with US President Donald Trump’s controversial Mideast plan.
Speaking at a news conference, Maas says Germany and the European Union “seek dialogue” with Israel.
But he makes clear that Europe considers annexation incompatible with international law. “I have not set up any price tags,” he says, adding that the purpose of his visit was to learn more about Israel’s plans.
Maas also says he doesn’t believe in conducting politics by making threats.
The annexation plans has come under harsh criticism from some of Israel’s closest allies, including Germany, who say that unilaterally redrawing the Mideast map would destroy any lingering hopes for establishing a Palestinian state and reaching a two-state peace agreement.
“Many people in Israel — and also in the European Union — are preoccupied with the current developments in the Middle East peace process and the possible annexation plans,” Maas says before his visit. “Germany remains committed to the goal of a negotiated two-state solution. We will also talk about this and I will underline that we are ready to support all initiatives to revive talks between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Israel will be going ahead with the Trump peace plan.
“There are currently significant regional opportunities, most notably President Trump’s Peace Initiative. It is an important milestone for the region, and it represents a significant opportunity,” he says.
“The plan will be pursued responsibly, in full coordination with the United States, while maintaining Israel’s peace agreements and strategic interests. We intend to do it in a dialogue with our neighbors. Israel wants peace and security.”
— AP, Raphael Ahren
