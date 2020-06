Iran announces 2,000 more coronavirus cases

Iran announces more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections, in line with a recent surge in cases that President Hassan Rouhani attributes to increased testing.

“When more tests are done, then naturally more cases are identified,” Rouhani tells a televised meeting of his cabinet.

But the high number of recent cases “does not have a negative aspect to it, and people should not worry,” he adds.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says the 2,011 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours had raised Iran’s overall caseload to 177,938.

She adds that fatalities had reached 8,506 with 81 new deaths over the same period.

The ministry says it has carried out more than one million COVID-19 tests since it reported the country’s first cases on February 19.

There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

