George Floyd’s brother to US Congress: ‘Stop the pain,’ advance reforms

Germany’s foreign minister warns Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declines to say how Germany or Europe would respond.

The visit to Jerusalem — Heiko Maas’s first trip outside of Europe since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — comes just weeks before Israel intends to extend its sovereignty over Jewish West Bank settlements, in line with US President Donald Trump’s controversial Mideast plan.

Speaking at a news conference, Maas says Germany and the European Union “seek dialogue” with Israel.

But he makes clear that Europe considers annexation incompatible with international law. “I have not set up any price tags,” he says, adding that the purpose of his visit was to learn more about Israel’s plans.

Maas also says he doesn’t believe in conducting politics by making threats.

The annexation plans has come under harsh criticism from some of Israel’s closest allies, including Germany, who say that unilaterally redrawing the Mideast map would destroy any lingering hopes for establishing a Palestinian state and reaching a two-state peace agreement.

“Many people in Israel — and also in the European Union — are preoccupied with the current developments in the Middle East peace process and the possible annexation plans,” Maas says before his visit. “Germany remains committed to the goal of a negotiated two-state solution. We will also talk about this and I will underline that we are ready to support all initiatives to revive talks between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Israel will be going ahead with the Trump peace plan.

“There are currently significant regional opportunities, most notably President Trump’s Peace Initiative. It is an important milestone for the region, and it represents a significant opportunity,” he says.

“The plan will be pursued responsibly, in full coordination with the United States, while maintaining Israel’s peace agreements and strategic interests. We intend to do it in a dialogue with our neighbors. Israel wants peace and security.”

