Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
IDF says troops fired on two suspects who entered southern Lebanon security zone
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Israeli military says troops opened fire on two suspects who entered the IDF’s buffer zone in southern Lebanon earlier today.
Troops operating in southern Lebanon identified two suspects entering the security zone and then approaching the forces. The soldiers then fired on the suspects, “neutralizing” them, the military says.
Their conditions are not given. The IDF adds that the incident is under further investigation.
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