Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Report: Settlers attack Palestinian vehicle with family inside, injuring infant

Today, 10:17 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Israeli settlers reportedly attacked a Palestinian vehicle in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir earlier this evening, while the family, a young couple and their infant child, were inside.

Palestinian media reports that the infant sustained injuries in the attack, although the reports do not indicate the severity of the injuries.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.