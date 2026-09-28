Report: Settlers attack Palestinian vehicle with family inside, injuring infant

Israeli settlers reportedly attacked a Palestinian vehicle in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir earlier this evening, while the family, a young couple and their infant child, were inside.

Palestinian media reports that the infant sustained injuries in the attack, although the reports do not indicate the severity of the injuries.

Israeli settlers attack and injur Palestinians, including a baby, in Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/oa1j0UiOkx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 28, 2026