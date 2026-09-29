Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Likud says Netanyahu has sued media outlets over reports of Egyptian, UAE warnings ahead of Oct. 7

Today, 7:58 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sued several Israeli news outlets and journalists over recent reports that he received warnings from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel ahead of the October 7 massacre, the Likud party says in a statement.

According to the Likud, Netanyahu is suing, for the sum of NIS 2.6 million ($850,000), among others, outlets Haaretz, Yedioth Aharonoth, Channel 12, and reporters Shlomi Eldar, Uri Misgav, Nadav Eyal, Barak Ravid, and Attila Somfalvi over the claims.

According to the Likud, the reports are “a complete lie.”

“It is not by accident that these lies are being published now, on the eve of an election, by political rivals and hostile foreign elements,” the party says.

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