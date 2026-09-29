Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Despite report, Yashar says Shin Bet won’t provide security for Eisenkot

Today, 7:22 pm
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Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar party and a former IDF chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Nordiya, Israel, August 31, 2026. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar party and a former IDF chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Nordiya, Israel, August 31, 2026. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says the Shin Bet has no intention of providing security for the election frontrunner, despite a report earlier this week that the security agency would do so.

In a statement, the Shin Bet says it has decided on other steps for all party leaders, including providing intelligence to their teams and allowing private security guards to carry weapons if the party leader desires.

It also says periodic updates will be conducted and the level of security for leaders will be implemented depending on their security situation.

Eisenkot, a former IDF chief, is a leading contender to become Israel’s next prime minister, and his staff has urged the Shin Bet to provide him with security, alleging growing threats against him, both on the street and online, as the election approaches.

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