Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Morocco’s king appoints first-ever female PM after party wins election
RABAT, Morocco — The king of Morocco names Marrakesh Mayor Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first-ever woman prime minister, the royal cabinet said, after her party won last week’s parliamentary election.
El Mansouri, who has also served as the kingdom’s minister of habitat, was received by King Mohammed VI at the royal palace and was “tasked with forming the new government”, the cabinet said.
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