Government approves NIS 8 billion plan to help small businesses, self-employed

The government approves an NIS 8 billion ($2.27 billion) plan to increase support for self-employed Israelis and small business owners who have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The plan includes a grant of up to NIS 400,000 per business, depending on the degree to which its activities have been curtailed, the Finance Ministry says in a statement.

It also includes a second stipend for self-employed workers, equalling 70% of their regular income up to a maximum amount of NIS 10,500.