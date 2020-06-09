Government orders upped enforcement of virus guidelines

Israeli authorities have decided to leave current coronavirus guidelines in place despite the rise in infections, but instead order stricter enforcement of the existing rules.

Police and other government inspectors have been told to crack down on people not wearing masks or gathering in large groups, and to up oversight of businesses and those in self-quarantine.

It says local authorities will be deputized to help in the war against improper mask-wearing.

The decisions were made at an emergency meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other ministers and top law enforcement officials, among others.