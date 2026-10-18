Haredi anti-enlistment protesters block traffic on Route 4

Dozens of Haredi men are blocking traffic on Route 4 near the Yavne Junction in the center of the country in a protest against the military draft, footage shows.

Police urge drivers to travel via other routes and say officers are working to clear rioters off the road.

בהפתעה מוחלטת ובעקבות מעצר 2 עריקים בסופ"ש: אנשי הפלג הירושלמי חוסמים את כביש 4 באזור מחלף יבנה pic.twitter.com/XMnwCH3WKE — אמברגו (@embargo1news) October 18, 2026

The protest follows the arrest in Rishon Lezion over the weekend of two students from Jerusalem’s Ohr HaChaim yeshiva, who have been sentenced to 20 days in military prison for failing to enlist in the IDF, according to Haredi media.