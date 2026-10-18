Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Haredi anti-enlistment protesters block traffic on Route 4
Dozens of Haredi men are blocking traffic on Route 4 near the Yavne Junction in the center of the country in a protest against the military draft, footage shows.
Police urge drivers to travel via other routes and say officers are working to clear rioters off the road.
בהפתעה מוחלטת ובעקבות מעצר 2 עריקים בסופ"ש: אנשי הפלג הירושלמי חוסמים את כביש 4 באזור מחלף יבנה pic.twitter.com/XMnwCH3WKE
— אמברגו (@embargo1news) October 18, 2026
The protest follows the arrest in Rishon Lezion over the weekend of two students from Jerusalem’s Ohr HaChaim yeshiva, who have been sentenced to 20 days in military prison for failing to enlist in the IDF, according to Haredi media.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- UK literary agent: No mainstream British publisher agreed to take former hostage Eli Sharabi’s memoir
- Government to approve NIS 2.6 billion cuts for defense; Lapid: Coalition funds untouched as welfare, education take the hit
- Yashar notes PM’s silence on slur against Eisenkot as Likud activist posts monkey video
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