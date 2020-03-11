Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for sentencing

Harvey Weinstein arrived at court in a wheelchair for the final act of the rape trial that landed him behind bars: the sentencing that will send the once-powerful film producer to prison for his landmark #MeToo conviction.

Weinstein faces at least five years and up to 29 years behind bars after being convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.

Onlookers applaud the two women whom Weinstein was convicted of assaulting as they arrive in court, where they are expected to speak.

Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, will also have a chance to give his account. He opted not to testify at his trial.

— AP