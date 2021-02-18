Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hermon ski resort to open Sunday after heavy snowfall

18 February 2021, 2:18 pm 0 Edit

The Hermon ski resort will open on Sunday after a major snowstorm in the Golan Heights, the Tourism Ministry says.

Entry to the resort will be limited by health regulations. The ski lift will be operating.

The top of the Hermon ski area, at 6,600-foot elevation, offers expansive views of the valley below. (Uriel Heilman/ JTA)
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed