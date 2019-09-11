Hezbollah blames Gulf for Netanyahu annexation pledge

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is blaming Gulf countries for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the West Bank’s Jordan Valley if reelected.

The Shiite paramilitary group, which earlier this month exchanged cross-border fire with the Israel army, says that steps towards closer Gulf-Israeli ties are emboldening Netanyahu against the Palestinians.

“Measures toward normalization and Gulf attempts to foster alliances with the enemy have created an opportunity to chip away at more Arab lands,” Hezbollah says in a statement.

Gulf countries condemned Netanyahu’s pledge, but Hezbollah says that recent contacts between Israel and some of the US-allied, oil-rich monarchies had encouraged Netanyahu to take a more aggressive stance.

Hezbollah accused Gulf countries — most of them rivals of its own sponsor Iran — of “giving (Israel) a right of aggression against the Arab people of Lebanon and Palestine.”

