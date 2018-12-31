‘Hold fast’: Mattis bids farewell to Pentagon

Abbas sends condolence message to wife of Amos Oz

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praises preeminent Israeli author Amos Oz, who died on Friday at the age of 79, as “a defender of just causes” and “a supporter of peace.”

Abbas made the remarks about Oz in a letter delivered by members of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society to the author’s family at a memorial service in Tel Aviv today.

“With great sorrow, we received the news of the death of the excellent writer and thinker Amos Oz,” Abbas writes in his letter, adding the Israeli writer was “a defender of just causes and a supporter of peace and dignified life.”

Ziad Darwish, a member of the PLO committee and a cousin of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, says he presented the letter and a Hebrew translation of it to Nily Zuckerman, Oz’s wife, at the memorial service.

Abbas also writes: “With his passing, we offer all of you and those who loved him our condolences. We pray God will bring peace and tranquility to his soul.”

— Adam Rasgon