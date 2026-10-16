Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
Houthis claim attack on airport in Yemen’s government-held Aden
Two missiles landed today in an area near the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden, the interim capital of the Saudi-backed government, police sources say, with the Houthis claiming the attack.
An AFP journalist heard two loud explosions from the vicinity of the airport.
The Houthis, who are fighting both the internationally recognized government and its Saudi allies, claim the attack and said they were targeting a Saudi command center.
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