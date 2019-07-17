Hundreds evacuated as brush fires rage across Israel

Several brush fires are raging across the country this afternoon amid a searing heatwave, burning down homes in central Israel forcing hundreds of families to vacate their homes.

That fire, near the city of Or Yehuda, east of Tel Aviv, reached the neighborhood of Ramat Pinkas, where the first row of homes were evacuated as a precaution and access to the area was barred, before the flames engulfed at least five buildings, according to Hebrew-language media.

In the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, residents have been told to evacuate their homes due to a fire nearby.

Homes are also being evacuated in Aderet, as a large blaze encroaches on the small community near Beit Shemesh.