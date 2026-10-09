ICC rejects US sanctions, says ‘history will judge this moment’

The International Criminal Court says that US sanctions on the institution are an attack on international law and warns that “history will judge this moment.”

The sanctions are “an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order which strikes at the simple principle that no one stands above the law,” says the court in a statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today that Washington would ban transactions with what he called a “rogue court,” escalating a long-running campaign by US President Donald Trump’s administration against the court.

The court says such actions are aimed at intimidating ICC staff and disrupting its activities, vowing it will not be deterred.

The statement calls on the ICC’s 125 members to side with the institution, saying: “Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it.”