Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
IDF chief announces new round of senior military appointments, pending approval
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announces a new round of senior appointments in the military.
The list includes one new brigadier general and 36 new colonels, along with two brigadier generals and 24 colonels moving to new roles at the same rank.
Five more senior officers are being sent to academic studies between roles.
The list of appointments is still pending the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz.
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