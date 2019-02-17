The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Bar Refaeli’s father convicted of threatening deputy mayor
The father of Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli is convicted of threatening the deputy mayor of Hod Hasharon during a road rage incident last year.
The Kfar Saba Magistrate court sentences Rafi Refali to three months’ probation for the altercation with Yoav Rozen in August.
“I’m shocked. We will be appealing,” Refali says after the hearing, according to the Ynet news site. Refali claims that police are harassing him because they failed to pin an earlier assault on him.
Katz calls appointment as interim FM a ‘moving moment’
Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz calls his appointment as interim foreign minister a “moving moment.”
“Together with the prime minister we will continue to advance and lead Israel’s foreign policy to further achievements,” Katz says in a statement
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped Katz to be foreign minister until the April 9 elections. The move follows court challenges arguing Netanyahu — who is also health and defense minister — has taken on too many governmental portfolios.
Katz is currently transportation and intelligence minister.
— with agencies
IDF suspends commander whose soldiers beat Palestinian detainees
The commanding officer of a group of soldiers charged with beating two Palestinian prisoners last month has been indicted with failure to prevent a crime, negligent assault and conduct unbecoming of an officer, the army says.
According to the military, the lieutenant “saw that his soldiers were acting very violently toward Palestinian prisoners, while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, and nevertheless failed to prevent them from continuing to strike the prisoners.”
The lieutenant is not suspected of having beaten the prisoners.
He has been suspended from his position, the army says.
The military says the lieutenant failed to “fulfill his duty and command responsibility as an officer and commander of the troops.”
The five soldiers allegedly involved in the abuse of the prisoners, which resulted in one of the Palestinian suspects being hospitalized for several days, were indicted on January 31.
— Judah Ari Gross
