Incendiary balloons found in Beersheba, Sdot Negev

Police say more incendiary balloons have been found in Israel after they were apparently launched from the Gaza Strip by terrorists.

One bundle attached to a suspected explosive device was found in the Sdot Negev region, police say, and the other is located on the outskirts of the city of Beersheba.

Sappers are called in to neutralize the threats.

Balloon launches have intensified since the unveiling of the US peace plan last month.