The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
India virus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India tops 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.
India’s virus tally currently stands at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.
India’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the virus is now 17,834 people.
The worst hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60% of the country’s cases.
— AP
Bennett: I’m not surprised annexation didn’t happen
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, a prominent annexation advocate, says he is not surprised that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to advance his plans to annex parts of the West Bank by yesterday’s self-imposed start date of July 1.
“I was not surprised that nothing happened in terms of annexation. The more talk there is, the less action,” Bennett tells Army Radio in an interview.
Netanyahu says he will continue talks on annexation with both US and Israeli officials in the coming days.
US virus cases smash daily record as global infections soar
New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soar past 50,000 for the first time, as the World Health Organization delivers a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating.
With more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone in the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, several US states imposed 14-day quarantines on visitors in the buildup to the long weekend’s July 4 celebrations.
Global infections have hit their highest level in the past week, WHO data shows, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying new cases topped “160,000 on every single day.”
— with AFP
Judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Trump’s niece
An appeals court judge in New York lifts a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive “tell-all” book by US President Donald Trump’s niece.
The ruling allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president “the world’s most dangerous man.”
The president’s brother, Robert Trump, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump — the father of Donald and Robert and of Mary’s father Fred Trump Jr.
Judge Alan Scheinkman postponed addressing whether the author had violated the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing family secrets by writing the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
Nevertheless Simon & Schuster “is not a party to the agreement,” so the block of their publication of the book “is vacated,” he ruled.
— AFP
Coronavirus cabinet to discuss further local lockdowns as daily cases rise
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agree to convene the so-called coronavirus cabinet to discuss possible further lockdowns on cities with high infection rates and tighter restrictions on public gatherings.
According to the Ynet new site, ministers could vote to limit attendance at event halls, bars and restaurants to 50 people.
Addressing a phone conference of the cabinet Wednesday night, Netanyahu told ministers, “Numbers are rising and there is nothing on the horizon to stop them if we don’t act immediately with significant steps.”
Wednesday saw Israel’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, with 868 cases diagnosed in 24-hours.
comments