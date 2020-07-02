Coronavirus cabinet to discuss further local lockdowns as daily cases near 1,000

New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soar past 50,000 for the first time, as the World Health Organization delivers a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating.

With more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone in the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, several US states imposed 14-day quarantines on visitors in the buildup to the long weekend’s July 4 celebrations.

Global infections have hit their highest level in the past week, WHO data shows, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying new cases topped “160,000 on every single day.”

