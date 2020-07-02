Ministers summoned to ‘urgent’ meeting to approve virus restrictions

Ministers are being summoned for an cabinet meeting set to begin at 7 p.m., according to Hebrew media reports. The reports describe the meeting as “urgent.”

The meeting, which comes after a summit by the so-called coronavirus cabinet, is ostensibly to approve new restrictions on gatherings in the wake of mounting coronavirus cases.

Reports have indicated that ministers may approve capping gatherings at 50 attendees and synagogue attendance at 20 worshipers.

The cabinet meeting itself may near that 50-person limit, given the 34-minister cabinet and various support staff that may be there as well.