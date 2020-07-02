The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas vow to ‘unite’ against Israeli annexations
Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub and Hamas deputy chief Salah al-Arouri vow to “unite efforts” in fighting annexation, the two leaders say at a joint press conference today in Ramallah.
“We will support each other, because we’re in the same boat in confronting annexation,” Hamas deputy chief Salah al-Arouri says by videoconference from Beirut.
Rajoub says that the Fatah wants “to turn over a new leaf” with regard to national unity, and that the factions would talk about coordinating future actions against annexation in the West Bank.
“We are discussing unifying our common struggle on the ground,” Rajoub says.
Joint statements — let alone joint mass action — by the two main Palestinian factions have been rare since 2007, when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip and expelled Fatah.
Many attempts have been made to mend the rift in Palestinian politics since then, including several rounds of talks in Cairo with Egyptian mediation, but none have been successful.
Social workers demonstrate across the country, threaten strike next week
Hundreds of social workers are demonstrating at dozens of junctions around the country in protest to what they say is an unreasonable workload, poor wages, and the constant danger of violence.
During the latest in a series of protest rallies, the social workers are reiterating their threat from earlier in the week to call a total strike of their services next Monday
Demonstrations are being held in various cities including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa.
In Tel Aviv dozens of social workers blocked the key Azrieli Junction in the city for about an hour. Israel Police said in a statement it was working to keep traffic flowing. There are no reports of arrests at any of the demonstrations.
Anti-corruption group petitions High Court to block tax break for PM
The Movement for Quality Government petitions the High Court to block the government’s recent controversial decision to hand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retroactive tax breaks for his and his family’s personal expenses.
“The decision is extremely unreasonable, as a retroactive and personal decision that violates the principle of equality, without any factual infrastructure and proper discussion, and in the absence of any justification,” the anti-corruption group writes in its petition.
The Knesset Finance Committee last week voted to approve retroactive tax benefits covering the cost of income tax Netanyahu owes due to upgrades to his vehicle, renovations at his private home in Caesarea, and other expenses dating back to 2009. They are worth an estimated NIS 1 million (some $270,000).
Bennett, taking harder line than government, tells public to stay away from grandma
Taking a harder line that the government limitations on gatherings, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett says that Israelis should refrain from visiting their grandparents in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the elderly population.
“I am instructing you here: Do not meet grandparents in a closed apartment,” Bennett, who served as defense minister for the start of the coronavirus outbreak, says during an interview with Galei Yisrael radio.
“But that’s contrary to the Health Ministry guidelines,” says the interviewer.
“I’m now just giving my own instruction to listeners. Do what you want with it,” Bennett responds.
Bennett, who since joining the opposition has increasingly become a critic of the government’s response to the outbreak, yesterday set up what he called the “civilian coronavirus cabinet” to “present ways of dealing with the economic and medical crisis, and assist with communicating information to the public, and recommendations for reducing the harm to the economy.”
Tokyo cases spike to highest number since May
The Japanese capital confirms 107 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest since early May, raising concern about a possible resurgence of the disease just as businesses return to normal.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, at a meeting with a panel of experts, says the infections are on the rise and extra caution is needed. Koike says many of the cases are linked to nightlife establishments, and urged workers to proactively take virus tests and further safety measures.
“We are now at a stage where we need to use caution against the spread of the infections,” she says.
Tokyo has asked hospitals to start securing up to 3,000 beds in case infections spread further. Up to 1,000 beds are currently set aside for coronavirus patients, officials say.
Health Ministry: 966 new virus cases in last 24 hours
The Health Ministry records an increase of 966 new cases since yesterday morning, almost matching the record of the number of new daily cases in 24 hours.
Last night, 980 new cases had been recorded since the previous night.
There are now 8,647 active cases in Israel.
The ministry says the number of patients in serious condition is up to 59, one more than last night, and the number of people on ventilators has gone down by one to 24.
The death toll has gone up by three to 324.
Israeli researchers develop more efficient, accurate antibody test — report
Israeli researchers have developed a highly accurate and efficient test for coronavirus antibodies that could greatly contribute to ongoing efforts to assess the extent of the virus spread among the population, Channel 13 news reports.
Antibody tests are seen as a key component in finding out who already had the disease in order to better understand its spread and shape policy ahead of a possible second outbreak.
Professors Ariel Munitz and Mordechay Gerlic of Tel Aviv University say the serological test they have produced can, from one blood sample, identify all three of the key antibodies that counter the virus.
It is apparently the first time that anyone has produced a single serological test that can spot all three of the antibodies, the report says. The test is very sensitive and accurate to around 98%-99%, the researchers claim, better than the current method being used in the country which is rated at between 95% and 98%.
Iran reports no casualties in accident at ‘inactive’ nuclear site
Iran’s nuclear body says the “accident” that took place at a construction site in a nuclear complex caused no casualties and took place at an inactive site, state news agency IRNA reports.
“An accident occurred on Thursday morning and damaged a warehouse under construction in open space at the Natanz site” in central Iran, says Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organisation.
Kamalvandi is further quoted as saying that the complex is currently inactive and there is no risk of radioactive pollution.
The accident did not result in casualties, he added, noting that the cause was under investigation.
He did not give any details on the nature of the reported accident.
Iranian ‘incident’ near Natanz nuclear site
Iranian nuclear spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi says the “incident” that has damaged an under-construction building took place near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site.
Iran: ‘Incident’ damages building under construction near nuclear site
Iran’s nuclear spokesman says that an ‘incident’ has damaged an under-construction building near one of the county’s nuclear sites.
The spokesperson says that the centrifuge facility was undamaged.
Final vote result shows big majority for Putin reforms
Russians have overwhelmingly backed constitutional reforms that will allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule, the county’s Central Elections Commission saays, confirming the final result.
With all votes counted, the CEC says 77.92 percent of voters had backed the reforms, with turnout of about 65 percent.
Russians began voting last week on the package of constitutional changes proposed by Putin, including a reset of presidential term limits allowing him to run twice again after his current six-year term ends in 2024.
Other amendments will strengthen presidential and parliamentary powers, enshrine traditional values including an effective ban on gay marriage and guarantee better minimum wages and pensions.
Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny described early results showing Russians’ strong backing for the reforms as a “huge lie” that didn’t reflect reality.
Liberman says Home Front must lead virus response, tells Gantz to ‘take the reins’
Yisrael Beytenu leader slams Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it “stems solely from political and electoral considerations,” and calling for control of the outbreak response to be transferred entirely to the IDF Home Front Command.
“In parallel with the leap in the number of coronavirus cases, we are seeing a leap in the number of bodies dealing with and discussing the issue… all announcements and briefings look more like an endless battle for credit and than a real fight against the virus,” Liberman writes on Facebook.
“All dealing with the spread of the disease and [publishing] information about it must pass to the Home Front Command. It is the only body that needs to coordinate the national struggle against the virus,” he says, citing examples of ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israeli communities which saw infection rates drop after the Home Front took control of them.
Liberman claims that “the prime minister’s insistence on retaining control and being the chief spokesman and briefer, with control in the hands of the National Security Council, stems solely from political and electoral considerations.”
The Yisrael Beytenu chief says that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is responsible for the Home Front, must “take the reins in his hands, prove leadership and insist that all powers in dealing with the coronavirus be transferred to the Home Front.”
India virus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India tops 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.
India’s virus tally currently stands at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.
India’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the virus is now 17,834 people.
The worst hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60% of the country’s cases.
Bennett: I’m not surprised annexation didn’t happen
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, a prominent annexation advocate, says he is not surprised that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to advance his plans to annex parts of the West Bank by yesterday’s self-imposed start date of July 1.
“I was not surprised that nothing happened in terms of annexation. The more talk there is, the less action,” Bennett tells Army Radio in an interview.
Netanyahu says he will continue talks on annexation with both US and Israeli officials in the coming days.
US virus cases smash daily record as global infections soar
New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soar past 50,000 for the first time, as the World Health Organization delivers a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating.
With more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone in the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, several US states imposed 14-day quarantines on visitors in the buildup to the long weekend’s July 4 celebrations.
Global infections have hit their highest level in the past week, WHO data shows, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying new cases topped “160,000 on every single day.”
Judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Trump’s niece
An appeals court judge in New York lifts a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive “tell-all” book by US President Donald Trump’s niece.
The ruling allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president “the world’s most dangerous man.”
The president’s brother, Robert Trump, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump — the father of Donald and Robert and of Mary’s father Fred Trump Jr.
Judge Alan Scheinkman postponed addressing whether the author had violated the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing family secrets by writing the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
Nevertheless Simon & Schuster “is not a party to the agreement,” so the block of their publication of the book “is vacated,” he ruled.
Coronavirus cabinet to discuss further local lockdowns as daily cases rise
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agree to convene the so-called coronavirus cabinet to discuss possible further lockdowns on cities with high infection rates and tighter restrictions on public gatherings.
According to the Ynet new site, ministers could vote to limit attendance at event halls, bars and restaurants to 50 people.
Addressing a phone conference of the cabinet Wednesday night, Netanyahu told ministers, “Numbers are rising and there is nothing on the horizon to stop them if we don’t act immediately with significant steps.”
Wednesday saw Israel’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, with 868 cases diagnosed in 24-hours.
