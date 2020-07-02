Netanyahu announces financial package, says searching for balance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a televised address, saying that “the virus is still here, in a big way.”

He says he is concerned with keeping the economy going, but says it needs to be done with respect for the virus, comparing his policy to an accordion, soemtimes being opened and closed.

“We are always looking for the balance between the virus and the economy,” he says.

He announces a six-month financial rescue package to help businesses hurt by the virus closures and keep them from having to worry about a safety net, and promises he’ll make sure the money comes quickly.