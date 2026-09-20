2 said killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region amid parliamentary election

Two people died in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region and an oil refinery in Russia’s capital was hit, authorities say, as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says on his Telegram channel that the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks had been thwarted with Russia downing more than 1,600 drones since yesterday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, Sobyanin says, adding there are no casualties in the city.

“The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections,” he says. “The adversary failed to achieve this.”