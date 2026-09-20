Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

2 said killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region amid parliamentary election

By Reuters Today, 8:32 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Two people died in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region and an oil refinery in Russia’s capital was hit, authorities say, as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says on his Telegram channel that the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks had been thwarted with Russia downing more than 1,600 drones since yesterday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, Sobyanin says, adding there are no casualties in the city.

“The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections,” he says. “The adversary failed to achieve this.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.