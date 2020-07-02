Protest signs removed from near Prime Minister’s Residence after complaints

The Jerusalem municipality and Israel Police are clearing away protest banners near to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

The action comes after a Boaz Golan, a staunchly pro-Netanyahu pundit who founded the fringe news site 0404, complained to the municipality that the banners were illegally posted on walls and security barriers in the area.

Municipal officials handed out fines totaling NIS 475 to some protesters, the 0404 news site reports.

Reports on the site earlier in the week highlighted that anti-Netanyahu protesters had hung banners on barriers placed along the sidewalk by police and security staff at the residence.